EU Kosovo mission to face delay

The EU's mission to Kosovo is unlikely to be fully operational by 15 June, as first planned, due to opposition by Serbia and Russia which are blocking the transfer of power from the UN to the EU and local authorities.

Under an initial plan, UN mission UNMIK which has been administering Kosovo since 1999, was to hand over the power to local authorities on 15 June.

After this, the EU would have stepped in to help with police and judicial work, while NATO forces would have continued...