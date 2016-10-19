Italy must back Renzi's reforms, Obama says

US president Barack Obama lauded Italy’s prime minister Matteo Renzi in the White House on Tuesday (19 October), ahead of a referendum that will be crucial for Renzi's political future.
"Look at him," Obama said of Renzi, speaking at a joint press conference.
"He's young, handsome. He's put forth a vision of progress that's not rooted in people's fears, but rather in their hopes,” the American said.
Tuesday’s official state dinner was the last to be hosted by Obama before...
