Ukraine seeks EU help in Russia gas talks

Ukraine has said the EU should play a role in any merger between its national gas distributor, Naftogaz, and Russia's Gazprom, a deal that could have profound political consequences.
"We are willing to consider it [the Gazprom merger], only if there's both a European and a Russian stake," Ukrainian deputy prime minister Sergei Tigipko said at a business forum in Moscow on Monday (28 June), according to Reuters.
A purely Naftogaz-Gazprom merger "is not in Ukraine's best interest,...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
