Ukraine seeks EU help in Russia gas talks

Ukraine has said the EU should play a role in any merger between its national gas distributor, Naftogaz, and Russia's Gazprom, a deal that could have profound political consequences.

"We are willing to consider it [the Gazprom merger], only if there's both a European and a Russian stake," Ukrainian deputy prime minister Sergei Tigipko said at a business forum in Moscow on Monday (28 June), according to Reuters.

A purely Naftogaz-Gazprom merger "is not in Ukraine's best interest,...