Ad
euobserver
Empty gas tank - gas is a highly politicised sector in post-Soviet Europe (Photo: naftogaz.com)

Ukraine seeks EU help in Russia gas talks

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman,

Ukraine has said the EU should play a role in any merger between its national gas distributor, Naftogaz, and Russia's Gazprom, a deal that could have profound political consequences.

"We are willing to consider it [the Gazprom merger], only if there's both a European and a Russian stake," Ukrainian deputy prime minister Sergei Tigipko said at a business forum in Moscow on Monday (28 June), according to Reuters.

A purely Naftogaz-Gazprom merger "is not in Ukraine's best interest,...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Empty gas tank - gas is a highly politicised sector in post-Soviet Europe (Photo: naftogaz.com)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections