Pro-Mladic rally in Serbia ends in violence

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Thousands of supporters of arrested Bosnian Serb war crimes suspect Ratko Mladic rallied in Belgrade on Sunday (29 May), clashing with police as the evening protest broke up, leading to some 100 arrests.

Some 8,000 to 10,000 people according to police protested without incident the capture after 16 years of living as a fugitive the man accused by the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia of being responsible for the siege of Sarajevo and the Srebrenica massacre.

