Two hundred EU citizens still in Yemen

About 200 EU nationals are still in Yemen but most of them do not want to leave despite the threat of civil war after President Ali Abdullah Saleh fled to Saudi Arabia.

The majority of the group are German citizens, followed by British and French people, according to reports sent in to Brussels by EU foreign ministries. Poland and Romania also have sizeable numbers still in the country.

Many of the stay-behinds are EU passport-holding women married to Yemeni men, and their childr...