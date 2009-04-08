Moldova accuses Romania of staging riots

Moldovan president Vladimir Voronin has blamed EU neighbour Romania for staging post-election riots and announced he would expel Bucharest's ambassador and reintroduce visas for Romanians.

Some 2,000 protesters were gathering for the third day on Wednesday (8 April) in Chisinau, after police took over the control of the parliament and presidential palace a night before.

Interior ministry spokeswoman Ala Meleca said 193 people, including eight minors, had been detained overnight on...