EU suggests visa-bans on Israeli settlers, following US example

The EU should consider visa bans on violent Israeli settlers, as well as a tougher crackdown on Palestinian group Hamas, in reaction to the Gaza war, EU foreign-relations chief Josep Borrell has said.

Europe needed to "help preserve the viability of the two-state solution and the stability of the West Bank", he said in a five-page proposal seen by EUobserver on Thursday (7 December).

And it ought to "explore EU reactions to settler violence in the West Bank. This may include visa...