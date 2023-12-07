Ad
Settler synagogue in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

EU suggests visa-bans on Israeli settlers, following US example

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU should consider visa bans on violent Israeli settlers, as well as a tougher crackdown on Palestinian group Hamas, in reaction to the Gaza war, EU foreign-relations chief Josep Borrell has said.

Europe needed to "help preserve the viability of the two-state solution and the stability of the West Bank", he said in a five-page proposal seen by EUobserver on Thursday (7 December).

And it ought to "explore EU reactions to settler violence in the West Bank. This may include visa...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

