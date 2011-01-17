'Jasmine Revolution' jolts EU's north Africa strategy

Sweden's foreign minister and ex-prime minister, Carl Bildt, has called the EU's north African strategy a "failure" of democracy in the wake of Tunisia's 'Jasmine Revolution.'

"Co-operation with countries south of the Mediterranean Sea is particularly important to gradually open up their political and economic systems in order to provide the rapidly growing young people hope and opportunities for the future ... In the case of Tunisia, it is quite obvious that it failed," he wrote in his...