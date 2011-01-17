Ad
euobserver
'After Tunisia, Algeria' reads the message on the Algerian flag (Photo: Flickr)

'Jasmine Revolution' jolts EU's north Africa strategy

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Sweden's foreign minister and ex-prime minister, Carl Bildt, has called the EU's north African strategy a "failure" of democracy in the wake of Tunisia's 'Jasmine Revolution.'

"Co-operation with countries south of the Mediterranean Sea is particularly important to gradually open up their political and economic systems in order to provide the rapidly growing young people hope and opportunities for the future ... In the case of Tunisia, it is quite obvious that it failed," he wrote in his...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
'After Tunisia, Algeria' reads the message on the Algerian flag (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections