Russia-Norway pact defuses Arctic tension

After some 40 years of negotiations, Norway and Russia have reached agreement over their undersea borders in the high north.
The two sides announced they had reached an accord late on Tuesday (27 April) as the leaders of Norway and the Russian Federation signed a joint declaration bringing an end to the struggle over the extent of their Arctic territory.
"This is an historic day. We have reached a breakthrough in the most important outstanding issue between Norway and the Russian ...
