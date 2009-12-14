Ad
euobserver
Moldovan police brutally cracked down on protesters after the April elections. (Photo: benia.livejournal.com)

Human rights watchdog slams Moldovan Communists

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Moldovan protesters against alleged election fraud in April were subjected to torture, ill treatment and even beaten to death, but prosecutors and judges failed to follow up on police brutality, the Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog, has said.

The council's report is based on a fact-finding mission carried out in July by experts from the Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT), a specialised arm of the Strasbourg-based body of which Moldova is a member.

It was relea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Moldovan police brutally cracked down on protesters after the April elections. (Photo: benia.livejournal.com)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections