Human rights watchdog slams Moldovan Communists

Moldovan protesters against alleged election fraud in April were subjected to torture, ill treatment and even beaten to death, but prosecutors and judges failed to follow up on police brutality, the Council of Europe, a human rights watchdog, has said.

The council's report is based on a fact-finding mission carried out in July by experts from the Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT), a specialised arm of the Strasbourg-based body of which Moldova is a member.

It was relea...