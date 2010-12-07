Ad
euobserver
An elder in the Mehwal tribe, which specialises in making leather goods. Millions of Indians are excluded from the economic boom (Photo: Meanest Indian)

EU-India deal should tackle social injustice

EU & the World
Opinion
by Peter Van Dalen,

A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the EU and India will give both our economies a massive shot in the arm. However, as we enter the final stretch of negotiations, the EU will pass up an historic opportunity to promote economic reform of this emerging powerhouse if it gives in to demands to drop the non-trade aspects of the deal.

The benefits of an FTA for both sides are exceptional. The EU is India's largest trading partner and a major strategic ally. Trade between the EU and India c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

An elder in the Mehwal tribe, which specialises in making leather goods. Millions of Indians are excluded from the economic boom (Photo: Meanest Indian)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections