EU-India deal should tackle social injustice

A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the EU and India will give both our economies a massive shot in the arm. However, as we enter the final stretch of negotiations, the EU will pass up an historic opportunity to promote economic reform of this emerging powerhouse if it gives in to demands to drop the non-trade aspects of the deal.

The benefits of an FTA for both sides are exceptional. The EU is India's largest trading partner and a major strategic ally. Trade between the EU and India c...