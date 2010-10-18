Chinese five-year plan likely to affect Europe

Early indications suggest China's economic plan for the next five years is set to place greater emphasis on an array of strengthened social measures, likely to have positive knock-on effects for Europe, say analysts.

A key meeting of China's 202 most senior leaders - the plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist party - drew to a close in Beijing on Monday (18 October).

On the agenda was China's economic roadmap for 2011 to 2015, with an initial communique indicating agree...