Ad
euobserver
Shanghai. Rapid economic development has not been reflected in social provisions up till now (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

Chinese five-year plan likely to affect Europe

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Early indications suggest China's economic plan for the next five years is set to place greater emphasis on an array of strengthened social measures, likely to have positive knock-on effects for Europe, say analysts.

A key meeting of China's 202 most senior leaders - the plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist party - drew to a close in Beijing on Monday (18 October).

On the agenda was China's economic roadmap for 2011 to 2015, with an initial communique indicating agree...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Shanghai. Rapid economic development has not been reflected in social provisions up till now (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections