MEPs want to turn Afghan opium into painkillers

The European Parliament has proposed turning Afghanistan's massive poppy crop into legal opium-based pain-killers in order to enhance stability and reduce poverty in the conflict-torn country.
On Thursday (25 October), MEPs adopted a report which urged member states to devise and submit a plan to the Afghan government aimed at controlling drug production in Afghanistan.
This plan should include a pilot project aimed at turning the illicit production of the narcotic into legal anal...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here