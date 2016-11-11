Ad
euobserver
The EU plans to suspend a rule on low tariffs in “some justified cases” to stop dumping, especially in the steel sector. (Photo: Andre Skibinski)

EU delays decision on trade defence

EU & the World
EU Political
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU trade ministers postponed an agreement on Friday (11 November) on how to upgrade the bloc's trade defences.

Seventeen countries, led by France and Germany, agreed to suspend the lesser duty rule - which keeps tariffs at the lowest possible level - in “some justified cases” to combat dumping, especially in the steel sector.

But seven others, led by Sweden and the UK, argued that increasing the level of duties has not proven efficient against dumping and that Europe should not pu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

EU ministers to reinforce trade tools
EU seeks to strengthen measures on Chinese dumping
The EU plans to suspend a rule on low tariffs in “some justified cases” to stop dumping, especially in the steel sector. (Photo: Andre Skibinski)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections