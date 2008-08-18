Russian troops to pull out, amid EU tough talk

Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, has ordered troops to pull out of Georgia starting from noon local time on Monday (18 August), following calls by French and German EU leaders over the weekend.

French president, Nicolas Sarkozy, secured the promised withdrawal in a telephone call to Moscow on Sunday, in which he threatened "serious consequences" unless Russia retreats to positions held before fighting broke out on 7 August.

"If this ceasefire clause [on pre-7 August positions] ...