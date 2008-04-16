EU needs to 'mature', Russia says

As the European Union fine-tunes a negotiating mandate for its long-delayed partnership talks with Russia, Moscow has urged the 27-nation bloc to grow up and avoid sacrificing mutually-beneficial ties in favour of individual states' interests.

"We are not pushing, we are not pressing, we are not in a hurry. If the EU needs to mature, as it obviously does, then so be it. We want the treaty as much, or as little, as the EU does," Russian ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Tuesd...