Ad
euobserver
Tashkent statue of Amir Timur, a medieval-era warlord in Central Asia (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU explores ways to talk to Central Asia dictators

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is unlikely to further relax sanctions against Uzbekistan when they come up for review on 5 March. But with the pariah state and its president Islam Karimov keen on greater engagement, EU diplomats and NGOs are taking a critical look at how to talk to Central Asia dictators.

The German EU presidency had planned to propose to EU foreign ministers in March to trim some names off the visa ban list for Uzbekistan, which saw a travel ban imposed on seven officials after the 2005 Andi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tashkent statue of Amir Timur, a medieval-era warlord in Central Asia (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections