EU and US broker early elections in Macedonia

EU-brokered talks in Macedonia have reached agreement on early elections, amid Russian complaints on outside interference.

The EU’s enlargement commissioner, Johannes Hahn, announced the deal in Skopje on Tuesday (2 June) after a nine-hour meeting with leaders of the four main political parties and with the US ambassador.

The plan is to hold elections by April next year, following electoral reforms to be implemented by a new, transitional government.

The composition of th...