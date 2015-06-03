Ad
euobserver
Hahn (l) briefed press in Skopje alongside Gruevski and opposition leaders (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU and US broker early elections in Macedonia

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU-brokered talks in Macedonia have reached agreement on early elections, amid Russian complaints on outside interference.

The EU’s enlargement commissioner, Johannes Hahn, announced the deal in Skopje on Tuesday (2 June) after a nine-hour meeting with leaders of the four main political parties and with the US ambassador.

The plan is to hold elections by April next year, following electoral reforms to be implemented by a new, transitional government.

The composition of th...

EU & the World

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

