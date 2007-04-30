Ad
The US eagle: how hawkish is too hawkish? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Guantanamo questions hang over EU-US summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU should use Monday's (30 April) summit in Washington to urge the US to shut down Guantanamo Bay and put an end to CIA renditions, a leading NGO has said, with the murkier side of America's "war on terror" refusing to go away despite efforts to keep the agenda on trade and climate change.

"The EU gains nothing by shying away from these questions, at home as well as abroad. It does not gain the respect of the United States and certainly not that of its citizens," Amnesty Internatio...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

