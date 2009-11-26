EU chamber warns about Chinese overcapacity

Chinese industrial overcapacity is causing severe damage to its domestic growth and the global economy according to a new report by the EU Chamber of Commerce in China on Thursday (26 November).

Already a problem before the crisis, the country's 4 trillion yuan (€400 bn) stimulus package is worsening Chinese overcapacity says the document, with important ramifications for Europe.

The steel, aluminum, cement, chemical, refining and wind-power equipment industries were singled out ...