Ad
euobserver
Modern China: steel is one sector identified as suffering from overcapacity (Photo: Ørjan F. Ellingvag / Nobel Peace Center)

EU chamber warns about Chinese overcapacity

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Chinese industrial overcapacity is causing severe damage to its domestic growth and the global economy according to a new report by the EU Chamber of Commerce in China on Thursday (26 November).

Already a problem before the crisis, the country's 4 trillion yuan (€400 bn) stimulus package is worsening Chinese overcapacity says the document, with important ramifications for Europe.

The steel, aluminum, cement, chemical, refining and wind-power equipment industries were singled out ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Modern China: steel is one sector identified as suffering from overcapacity (Photo: Ørjan F. Ellingvag / Nobel Peace Center)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections