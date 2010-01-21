Greece and China cause slump in value of the euro

Concerns over Greece and indications that China could take steps to cool its economy this year are weighing heavily on the value of the euro, with the common currency reaching a five-month low against the dollar in some markets on Thursday (21 January).

In Strasbourg the day before, European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso told the European Parliament that Europe's economy is "at a delicate moment."

The euro has fallen steadily this week as investors keep a close eye on ...