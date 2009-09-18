Russia and Germany welcome US missile move

Russia and Germany have welcomed a US decision not to build missile shield bases in Eastern Europe, but the move has caused bitterness in Poland and the Czech Republic.

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said in a TV address that the US pull-back will help in upcoming talks on nuclear disarmament: "The statement made in Washington today shows that quite good conditions are evolving for such work."

Russia's ambassador to Nato, Dmitry Rogozin, described it in more colourful terms....