Ad
euobserver
Gazprom: murky power games with Russia's post-Soviet neighbours take the sparkle off the country's biggest company (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Belarus cuts EU supplies in 'gas war' with Russia

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has stopped Russian gas exports to the EU after Russia made fun of his offer to pay off debt in kind.

The move caught the European Commission by surprise on Tuesday (22 June), showing up the limitations of its early warning agreements with the authoritarian governments in Moscow and Minsk.

The commission said the cut would hit 6.25 percent of total EU consumption, affecting Germany, Lithuania and Poland. Germany and Poland can suck in extra gas...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Gazprom: murky power games with Russia's post-Soviet neighbours take the sparkle off the country's biggest company (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections