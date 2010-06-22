Belarus cuts EU supplies in 'gas war' with Russia

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has stopped Russian gas exports to the EU after Russia made fun of his offer to pay off debt in kind.
The move caught the European Commission by surprise on Tuesday (22 June), showing up the limitations of its early warning agreements with the authoritarian governments in Moscow and Minsk.
The commission said the cut would hit 6.25 percent of total EU consumption, affecting Germany, Lithuania and Poland. Germany and Poland can suck in extra gas...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.