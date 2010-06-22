Belarus cuts EU supplies in 'gas war' with Russia

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has stopped Russian gas exports to the EU after Russia made fun of his offer to pay off debt in kind.

The move caught the European Commission by surprise on Tuesday (22 June), showing up the limitations of its early warning agreements with the authoritarian governments in Moscow and Minsk.

The commission said the cut would hit 6.25 percent of total EU consumption, affecting Germany, Lithuania and Poland. Germany and Poland can suck in extra gas...