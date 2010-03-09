Ad
A boy in Gaza holds military detritus after Israel's attack in early 2009, which killed 1,400 civilians (Photo: Andreas H. Lund)

EU visit to Gaza is 'poke in the eye' for Israel

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israel has agreed for EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton to visit Gaza next week in a mission criticised by a former Israeli diplomat.

"I think that both a visit and a meeting [with Palestinian militant group Hamas] are unnecessary and unhelpful," Israel's former ambassador to the EU, Oded Eran, told EUobserver from Tel Aviv on Monday (8 March).

"Assuming that Proximity Talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority start in the next few days, why would the EU want t...

