EU external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner is in China for two days of meetings from 29-30 March (Photo: EUobserver)

EU-China summit gets tentative go-ahead

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The Czech EU presidency has indicated that the European Union and China are to hold a summit on 20 May in Prague, six months after the previous meeting was cancelled because of a diplomatic spat over Tibet.

When asked in Prague whether the rumoured date was accurate, Czech foreign minister Karel Schwarzenberg said: "Yes, there hasn't been any change," reports the French Press Agency.

The date for the EU-China summit was one of the topics discussed by EU foreign ministers who met ...

