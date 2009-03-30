EU-China summit gets tentative go-ahead

The Czech EU presidency has indicated that the European Union and China are to hold a summit on 20 May in Prague, six months after the previous meeting was cancelled because of a diplomatic spat over Tibet.

When asked in Prague whether the rumoured date was accurate, Czech foreign minister Karel Schwarzenberg said: "Yes, there hasn't been any change," reports the French Press Agency.

The date for the EU-China summit was one of the topics discussed by EU foreign ministers who met ...