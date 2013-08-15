Israeli MP: EU action shows Israel is becoming 'pariah'

An MP from Israel's second largest party has warned that settlement-building risks cutting off Israel from the West.
Ofer Shelah, a Knesset deputy from the centrist Yesh Atid party, a key member of Israel's ruling coalition, whose leader, Yair Lapid, is the country's new finance minister, made the statement in Hebrew on his Facebook page on Wednesday (14 August).
Referring to new EU guidelines which block funding for Israeli entities which operate on Palestinian land, he said: "T...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
