Israeli MP: EU action shows Israel is becoming 'pariah'

An MP from Israel's second largest party has warned that settlement-building risks cutting off Israel from the West.

Ofer Shelah, a Knesset deputy from the centrist Yesh Atid party, a key member of Israel's ruling coalition, whose leader, Yair Lapid, is the country's new finance minister, made the statement in Hebrew on his Facebook page on Wednesday (14 August).

Referring to new EU guidelines which block funding for Israeli entities which operate on Palestinian land, he said: "T...