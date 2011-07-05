Dutch minister ignores parliament on Russia sanctions

The Dutch foreign minister is to ignore his own parliament over a call to impose sanctions on Russian officials deemed guilty of murdering lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

Ward Bezemer, a spokesman for minister Uri Rosenthal, told EUobserver on Monday (4 July) that "in this case, he has discouraged the motion, he doesn't like it and he most likely won't act on the request." Bezemer added: "The minister shares the concerns and will continue to raise this issue internally. The Netherlands and the...