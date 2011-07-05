Ad
Entrance to Dutch parliament. Rosenthal said 'thanks, but no thanks' to the resolution (Photo: zemistor)

Dutch minister ignores parliament on Russia sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Dutch foreign minister is to ignore his own parliament over a call to impose sanctions on Russian officials deemed guilty of murdering lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

Ward Bezemer, a spokesman for minister Uri Rosenthal, told EUobserver on Monday (4 July) that "in this case, he has discouraged the motion, he doesn't like it and he most likely won't act on the request." Bezemer added: "The minister shares the concerns and will continue to raise this issue internally. The Netherlands and the...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

