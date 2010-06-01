Ad
Turkey has called the Israeli attack on its ship an act of 'piracy' (Photo: FreeGazaMovement)

Arrests of EU citizens fuel outrage over Israeli attack on aid flotilla

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU ambassadors late on Monday (31 May) condemned Israel for its "use of violence" against a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories and asked for "urgent" consular access to EU citizens arrested on board the ships.

"The EU condemns the use of violence that has produced a high number of victims among the members of the flotilla and demands an immediate, full and impartial inquiry into the events and the circumstances surrounding them," the final wording of the s...

