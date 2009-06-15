Ad
euobserver
Jerusalem - claimed by both Israelis and Palestians as their capital (Photo: Wikipedia)

Israel backs Palestinian state ahead of EU talks

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (14 June) backed the creation of a Palestinian state in a major speech, which had been hotly anticipated in both Washington and Brussels.

Statehood would come with heavy restrictions however - the new country would be unable to maintain an army, have weapons or control the airspace above its territory.

"If we have guarantees on demilitarisation and if the Palestinians recognise Israel as a state of the Jewish people, then we arr...

EU & the World
