Ad
euobserver
Mr Clegg (l) and Mr Cameron formed a coalition government in May (Photo: number10.gov.uk)

British politician breaks ranks on WikiLeaks affair

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has broken ranks with the UK and US administrations by saying that the abuses revealed by the WikiLeaks publication on Iraq merit further enquiry.

Speaking in a BBC TV interview on Sunday (24 October), one day after the WikiLeaks website put on display 391,832 classified US files documenting the war effort from 2004 to the present day, Mr Clegg said: "We can bemoan how these leaks occurred, but I think the nature of the allegations made are extr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Mr Clegg (l) and Mr Cameron formed a coalition government in May (Photo: number10.gov.uk)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections