British politician breaks ranks on WikiLeaks affair

British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has broken ranks with the UK and US administrations by saying that the abuses revealed by the WikiLeaks publication on Iraq merit further enquiry.

Speaking in a BBC TV interview on Sunday (24 October), one day after the WikiLeaks website put on display 391,832 classified US files documenting the war effort from 2004 to the present day, Mr Clegg said: "We can bemoan how these leaks occurred, but I think the nature of the allegations made are extr...