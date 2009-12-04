Ad
euobserver
Mr Yushchenko (c) in his political heydey during the Orange Revolution (Photo: timoshenko.com.ua)

Ukraine revolutionary hosts valedictory EU summit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukraine's dioxin-scarred president, Viktor Yushchenko, will on Friday (4 December) host in Kiev what is likely to be his last top-level EU meeting, a gathering taking place amid a low point in bilateral relations.

With just a few weeks to go to presidential elections in January, Mr Yushchenko trails in sixth place in the polls with less than four percent support.

The mood stands in marked contrast to events in November 2004 when tens of thousands of orange flag-waving protestors r...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

euobserver

