Ukraine revolutionary hosts valedictory EU summit

Ukraine's dioxin-scarred president, Viktor Yushchenko, will on Friday (4 December) host in Kiev what is likely to be his last top-level EU meeting, a gathering taking place amid a low point in bilateral relations.

With just a few weeks to go to presidential elections in January, Mr Yushchenko trails in sixth place in the polls with less than four percent support.

The mood stands in marked contrast to events in November 2004 when tens of thousands of orange flag-waving protestors r...