euobserver
ICBC and Bank of China towers, Hong Kong (Photo: Toby Oxborrow)

Chinese bank to double branches in Europe

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

China's biggest lender, the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC), has indicated that it plans to open five new branches in Europe over the coming fortnight, more than doubling its current presence in the region.

A spokesperson for the bank said the cities of Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Milan and Madrid were all set to receive branches over the two-week period, the Wall Street Journal reports on Monday (17 January).

The move is the latest example of post-crisis inter...

ICBC and Bank of China towers, Hong Kong (Photo: Toby Oxborrow)

