Kouchner (centre) in Georgia during the five-day war (Photo: diplomatie.gouv.fr)

France accuses Russia of ethnic cleansing

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner,

Talk of "war" and "ethnic cleansing" hit European TV channels on Tuesday (26 August) as France and Russia debated Moscow's hard backing of rebel groups in Georgia. But plans for next week's EU summit and new EU-Russia energy links remain unaltered for now.

"We fear a war and we don't want one," French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner said on the France 2 television station, after Russia gave formal recognition to Georgia's breakaway Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions earlier in the day...

