Russia launches EU gas communications blitz

Russia's letter forewarning the EU that it will reduce gas supplies to Belarus arrived at the European Commission on Monday morning (21 June) shortly after Gazprom had already begun to turn off the taps.

"There is a systematic underpayment by the Belarusian company Beltransgaz for the gas supplied by Gazprom during the four months of 2010 that has resulted in a debt which exceeds $190 million, without penalty payments," the letter from Igor Sechin, one of the Kremlin's most powerful in...