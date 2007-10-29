Ad
African states worry the EU could undermine their health systems by attracting local doctors (Photo: European Commission)

African states fear brain drain through EU blue card

by Lucia Kubosova,

The EU should make sure its "blue card" scheme for skilled migrants respects ethical principles and does not cause a brain drain in the developing world, health ministers from African countries have warned.

"We cannot afford schemes that seek to cream the very limited health skills we still have in developing countries," said South Africa health minister Manto Tshabalala- Msimang, according to Sapa news agency.

Speaking at the ministerial session of 79 African, Caribbean and Pacif...

