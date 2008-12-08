Beijing scolds Sarkozy over Dalai Lama meeting

China has reacted angrily to a meeting between French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Saturday (6 December), warning of consequences for Beijing's relations not only with Paris, but with the EU as well.

The French president is the first European leader to meet the Dalai Lama while holding the EU's rotating presidency.

"We urge the French side to prioritise bilateral relations and interests of the two peoples, to ...fully understand the da...