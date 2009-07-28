France stymies call to expand EU mission in Georgia

France has spoken out against proposals to add US or Turkish personnel to the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM).
The move could be a "provocation toward further incidents" as Georgia heads towards the one year anniversary of the war, French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner said at an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (27 July).
"I believe this is not the right time to pose the question."
Italy, Cyprus and Belgium also voiced opposition to third party ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
