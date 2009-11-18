Russia makes surprise CO2 pledge at summit

Russia made a surprise pledge to cut back on CO2 emissions at a summit with the EU in Sweden on Wednesday (18 November).



Russian diplomats said the country is ready to cut emissions by 20 to 25 percent below 1990s levels by 2020, up from a previous commitment of 10 to 15 percent.

The move, coming two weeks before the United Nations climate summit in Copenhagen, falls slightly short of the EU target of 20 to 30 percent for developed countries. It also fails to clear up the issue of R...