Vilnius' stubbornness in discussions over EU-Russia talks has paid off (Photo: European Commission)

EU ends 18-month-long deadlock over Russia

by Renata Goldirova,

The European Union and Russia are set to open long-delayed talks on a new "Partnership and Co-operation" pact in June, as 27 EU ambassadors agreed Wednesday (21 May) on a common position for the negotiations.

The negotiation process became hostage over the past few weeks to several demands tabled by Lithuania, described as "vital" for the entire union.

Vilnius now says that all its concerns were taken into account, but the country's foreign minister, Petras Vaitekunas, has at th...

