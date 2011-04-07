Top Libyan defector seeks PR firm in Europe

Former Libyan foreign minister Moussa Koussa is seeking to hire a European PR firm after defecting to the UK. Bahrain authorities already have lots of friends in the EU and US, while Syria's ruling family scored two recent PR coups.

An agent acting for Koussa in recent days approached Lord Bell, the man behind Chime Communications and Bell Pottinger Communications, with an offer of work, Bell told EUobserver from London on Wednesday (6 April).

Bell turned him down but declined to ...