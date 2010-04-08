Ad
Voter registration sign in Kapoetea, Sudan, for the first multi-party general elections since 1986 (Photo: Carter Center/ B. Krause)

European election observers withdraw from Darfur

by Lisbeth Kirk,

The European Union has withdrawn its election observers from Sudan's Dafur region over safety concerns ahead of Sunday's (11 April) presidential elections.

"I have decided to go back with all the team of six observers that were still in Darfur," EU head of mission Veronique De Keyser told reporters in Darfur's capital el-Fasher.

"If I feel that security conditions are not guaranteed - not just for the observers but for the people of Darfur - and if I am not certain these elections...

