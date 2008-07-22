Ukraine gets green light for EU 'association' pact

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed French proposals for the EU to sign an "association" pact with Ukraine in September, amid uncertainty over what the move could mean for Ukraine's EU membership aspirations.

"This agreement will not only mean a strengthened partnership. It can also qualify as an associate member agreement," the chancellor said after meeting Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko on a brief visit to Kiev on Monday (21 July).

Her comment came one day before E...