Ukraine gets green light for EU 'association' pact

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has backed French proposals for the EU to sign an "association" pact with Ukraine in September, amid uncertainty over what the move could mean for Ukraine's EU membership aspirations.
"This agreement will not only mean a strengthened partnership. It can also qualify as an associate member agreement," the chancellor said after meeting Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko on a brief visit to Kiev on Monday (21 July).
Her comment came one day before E...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
