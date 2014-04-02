Pussy Riot call for extra EU sanctions on Putin

Two activists from the Pussy Riot punk group have urged EU politicians to heap sanctions on Russia’s elite to accelerate Vladimir Putin’s fall from power.
Twenty-five-year old Masha Alyokhina and 24-year-old Nadya Tolokonnikova told MEPs in Brussels on Tuesday (1 April) that EU blacklists will erode support in the President’s inner circle and boost opposition morale.
They said Europe should target four men: oligarch Roman Abramovich, who owns British football club Chelsea; Prime...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
