euobserver
Juncker (l) and Tusk: 'our sincere congratulations' (Photo: The European Union)

EU leaders invite Trump to Brussels

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The heads of the European Commission and the EU Council, where member states meet, invited US president-elect Donald Trump to Brussels for talks and congratulated him on winning the White House in a statement on Wednesday (9 November).

“We extend our sincere congratulations on your election as the 45th President of the United States of America,” commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and council chief Donald Tusk said in a congratulatory letter.

They said Trump should come to Europ...

