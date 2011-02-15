Ad
euobserver
The European priority should be a nuanced understanding of the differences between the states in the Middle East and North of Africa (Photo: Muhammad)

And beyond Egypt?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Helene Michou and Richard Youngs,

With Hosni Mubarak now departed and Egypt under martial law as imposed by the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, the EU must raise its eyes to the rest of the Arab world. The question remains of whether democratic contagion is likely across the Middle East and North of Africa. Further change remains probable.

But despite the dramatic breakthroughs in Tunisia and Egypt, it is still difficult to imagine that we stand before a 1989 moment that will take in the whole region. Arab regimes ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

The European priority should be a nuanced understanding of the differences between the states in the Middle East and North of Africa (Photo: Muhammad)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections