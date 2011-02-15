And beyond Egypt?

With Hosni Mubarak now departed and Egypt under martial law as imposed by the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, the EU must raise its eyes to the rest of the Arab world. The question remains of whether democratic contagion is likely across the Middle East and North of Africa. Further change remains probable.

But despite the dramatic breakthroughs in Tunisia and Egypt, it is still difficult to imagine that we stand before a 1989 moment that will take in the whole region. Arab regimes ...