EU warns Caucasus leaders on frozen conflicts

The commissioner for external relations and European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) Benita Ferrero-Waldner has warned Azerbaijan's leaders that so-called frozen conflicts in the South Caucasus region could be a barrier to deeper cooperation with the European Union.
"It is evident that the presence of frozen conflicts in the region is an obstacle to further development of the countries individually, including their own cooperation at the regional level," the commissioner told local reporters...
