Ad
euobserver
The main thrust of the treaty is to keep Russian gas flowing to the EU (Photo: Gazprom)

EU and Russia resume treaty talks

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

Senior EU and Russian officials will on Tuesday (2 December) resume talks on a new treaty in Brussels, with the simmering conflict in Georgia low on the agenda.

Russian ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov will meet the European Commission's top external relations official, Eneko Landaburu, for a "plenary" session of negotiations on a new "Strategic Partnership Treaty."

The treaty talks are set to take years, with Tuesday's event to debate banal issues and coming after more than...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

The main thrust of the treaty is to keep Russian gas flowing to the EU (Photo: Gazprom)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections