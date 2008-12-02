EU and Russia resume treaty talks

Senior EU and Russian officials will on Tuesday (2 December) resume talks on a new treaty in Brussels, with the simmering conflict in Georgia low on the agenda.
Russian ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov will meet the European Commission's top external relations official, Eneko Landaburu, for a "plenary" session of negotiations on a new "Strategic Partnership Treaty."
The treaty talks are set to take years, with Tuesday's event to debate banal issues and coming after more than...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.