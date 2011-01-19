EU takes first steps on probe into Marty organ-trafficking report

The EU's police mission in Kosovo, Eulex, has begun laying the groundwork for an investigation into claims that Kosovar Prime Minister Hashim Thaci is responsible for murdering Serb prisoners and selling their kidneys in the 1990s.

Eulex chief prosecutor Isabelle Arnal and Kosovar deputy prosecutor Sevdije Morina met with Albanian counterparts in Tirana on Tuesday (18 January) to seek assurances that Albanian authorities would co-operate in the probe.

"It's the first meeting of th...