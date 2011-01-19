Ad
euobserver
Marty: "I know that seeking the truth can be painful" (Photo: zpeckler)

EU takes first steps on probe into Marty organ-trafficking report

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU's police mission in Kosovo, Eulex, has begun laying the groundwork for an investigation into claims that Kosovar Prime Minister Hashim Thaci is responsible for murdering Serb prisoners and selling their kidneys in the 1990s.

Eulex chief prosecutor Isabelle Arnal and Kosovar deputy prosecutor Sevdije Morina met with Albanian counterparts in Tirana on Tuesday (18 January) to seek assurances that Albanian authorities would co-operate in the probe.

"It's the first meeting of th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Marty: "I know that seeking the truth can be painful" (Photo: zpeckler)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections