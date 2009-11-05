Controversial Russia pipeline clears EU hurdles

Sweden and Finland have given approval for Russia to build a controversial gas pipeline through their waters in the Baltic Sea.
Swedish environment minister Andreas Carlgren on Thursday (5 November) explained that a 23-month-long assessment cleared the project of potential harm to seabed munition dumps, bird-breeding and shipping.
"No serious Swedish government would violate international treaties by saying no to the gas pipeline," he said.
Just a few hours after the Swedis...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.