Controversial Russia pipeline clears EU hurdles

Sweden and Finland have given approval for Russia to build a controversial gas pipeline through their waters in the Baltic Sea.

Swedish environment minister Andreas Carlgren on Thursday (5 November) explained that a 23-month-long assessment cleared the project of potential harm to seabed munition dumps, bird-breeding and shipping.

"No serious Swedish government would violate international treaties by saying no to the gas pipeline," he said.

Just a few hours after the Swedis...