Tusk: 'The Eastern Partnership is not a beauty contest between Russia and the European Union'

Ex-Soviet states accept limited EU perspective

by Eric Maurice, RIGA,

EU leaders will keep alive their Eastern Partnership with six ex-Soviet states, while limiting their partners’ hopes of EU membership.

The Eastern Partnership summit in Riga, which started with an informal dinner on Thursday (21 May), focuses on the "European aspirations" of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.

These three countries, whose relations with the EU are already deeper than those of Armenia, Berlarus, and Azerbaijan, the partnership’s three other countries, pressed the EU to p...

